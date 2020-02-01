  • search
    Congress hopes Union Budget 2020 will provide relief to salaried class, invest in rural India

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The Congress on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Budget would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India besides providing a healing touch to the common man and industry facing "hardship" since demonetisation.

    Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP.

    "Budget 2019= Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nose dived!," Surjewala tweeted.

    Explained: What to expect from Budget 2020

    "Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class and invest in Rural India," he said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the budget fulfils expectations of the common people.

    "Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries facing hardships since noteban. Hope the budget fulfils expectations of common people and provide relief across sections," Gehlot said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
