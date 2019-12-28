  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress holds "Maha Rally" in Kerala against CAA

    By PTI
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 28: Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, in which various leaders, including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram participated.

    The rally, which began from Martyr's column, was led by KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, besides Chidambaram. Hundreds of party workers, including MPs and MLAs are among those who participated.

    Congress holds Maha Rally in Kerala against CAA

    The rally is being held as part of the "Save The Constitution-Save India" campaign of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Kerala here.

      Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

      Amid anti-CAA stir, Congress to take out 'Save Constitution’ marches across country today

      According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

      The Act said refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.

      More CONGRESS News

      Read more about:

      congress rally kerala protests citizenship bill

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue