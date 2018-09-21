‘Congress has no concern for country’s security,’ Amit Shah says in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sept 21: BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday reached here, the capital of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, and addressed a meeting of the party's booth and local leaders and workers. Shah will also oversee the preparations for the upcoming Assembly election in the central Indian state which the BJP is ruling for the last 15 years. During his address, Shah appreciated the work of the Raman Singh government and also took a sharp dig at the Opposition Congress saying the Grand Old Party has no concern for the country's security. He accused the Opposition party of raising questions over surgical strike and applauding Maoists who conspired to assassinate the prime minister.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the latter daydreams with open eyes. He said the Congress leader has no connection with the reality and because of that, most of the time, he ends up at the receiving end. On the other hand, Shah said under the leadership of Singh, the Chhattisgarh government has not only done well but also its brave stance against Maoists is being applauded across the country.

Shah also praised the state's police and security personnel besides Singh saying it is because of them that the state is steadily inching towards becoming Maoist-free and accused the Congress of trying to discourage the forces in their fight against the extremists.

Shah said that the BJP will form its fourth consecutive government in Chhattisgarh this time and added that the party's leaders and workers were working overtime at the grassroots level to make it happen. He said the PDS system followed in Chhattisgarh has become a model for the entire country and many other states are following it. He said that he has full belief that the BJP will return to power again on the basis of the good work it has done in the past.