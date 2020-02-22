  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress glorifies terrorists and insults patriots: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the details of the 2016 surgical strike, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that India's grand-old party (Congress) always "glorifies terrorists and insults patriots".

    Lashing out at the Kamal Nath, the BJP leader said, "Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. But if such statement comes from a Chief Minister, it's an insult to the army, patriots and country."

    File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had said that PM Modi won't talk of Indira Gandhi government's 1971 triumph over Pakistan in which 90,000 enemy soldiers had to surrender.

    Oppn trying to create confusion on CAA, push country into 'spiral of violence': Shivraj Chouhan

    "Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (He won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. What surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister had said.

    Indian Army, in response to the Uri terror attack, the strike team crossed over to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed terror camps. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, demanded the Centre to provide evidence in connection with the strike.

    More SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN News

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan congress kamal nath surgical strike

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X