Congress gives out details of 6 surgical strikes carried out during UPA regime

New Delhi, May 02: In a bid back former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's claim that multiple surgical strikes took place during his regime, Congress on Thursday gave details of six cross-border strikes during the previous UPA regime.

The Congress's claim assumes significance as it comes amid the Lok Sabha elections with four of the seven phases completed so far. The opposition, including the Congress, has been criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the armed forces for political gains.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla also listed the dates on which the strikes were carried out.

According to Shukla, the first surgical strike during the UPA regime was conducted on June 19, 2008 in Bhattal Sector and the second was carried out on August 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector.

"One surgical strike was carried out on January 6, 2013 at Sawan Patra Checkpost; one on July 27 and July 28, 2013 at Nazapir Sector; August 6, 2013 at Neelam Valley; and one on January 14, 2014," Shukla told the media.

Shukla also provided details of two surgical strikes that were carried out during PM Vajpayee's regime, saying first strike was conducted on January 21, 2000 at Nadala Enclave across the Neelam River and second on September 18, 2003 at Baroh Sector in Poonch.

Congress' claims come amid bitter war of words between the two parties over the politicisation of actions taken by the armed forces.

Earlier on Thursday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in an interview to Hindustan Times, said that "multiple surgical strikes" were conducted during UPA's tenure but the Indian government at that time did not need to ride on the achievements of the army.