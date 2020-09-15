Congress gives adjournment notice over China snooping issue

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Congress has given an adjournment notice motion in Parliament over a report in the media that said over 10,000 Indians including politicians were on the radar of China.

The notice was moved by Congress leaders, Manickam Tagore and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding discussion over the issue. Tagore cited media reports that stated the Chinese government and military are watching over thousands of Indians that include, politicians, bureaucrats, journalists.

Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor while speaking on the issue said that the Chinese authorities are looking at details of 10,000 Indians and this is no small issue. The Congress also urged the Centre to step up its efforts on cybersecurity for confronting China's intentions.