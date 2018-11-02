Congress gives 15-days time for action against people involved in violence against Poorvanchalies

New Delhi, Nov 2: The Congress does not want to leave any chance to embarrass the Bharatiya Janata Party when it has decided to take the matter of Porvanchali being thrashed by supporters of south Delhi Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri to a logical end. They are not only going to protest against the BJP on November 2 but if no action is initiated against culprits, the Congress is going to organise protest and band all across Delhi.

Congress sources said that not only protest against the BJP will take place outside its office on November 2 but the party has also decided to tell the BJP leadership whichever way it is possible that the BJP has 15 days in its hand to deal with the issue. Let festive seasons go peacefully but after Diwali and Chhath, the entire Delhi will be made stand still if no action is taken against supporters of south Delhi BJP MP.

Former Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahabal Mishra is taking up the issue of Poorvanchali. Though Ramesh Bidhuri denied involvement of his supporters in the violence against people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but he has definitely given the Congress an issue to attack. The situation is changed now in Delhi as there are sizable number of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar people in the city.

Sources in the BJP said that the party leadership was already annoyed with him for his action right from the days of 14th Lok Sabha was constituted and it was his supporters who had allegedly burnt down car of the supporter of AAP leader and that was the turning point for Delhi Assembly elections in which BJP was humiliated by AAP.

The BJP was already planning to replace him with some other candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and this kind of report will definitely go against him. Moreover, the Congress is not ready to relent unless some action is taken against the people involved in the violence against Poorvanchali.