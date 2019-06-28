Congress General Secretary incharge of MP Deepak Babaria resigned from party

New Delhi, Jun 28: Deepak Babaria, Congress General Secretary incharge of Madhya Pradesh has resigned from his post.

On Friday, in what was the first party decision signed by Rahul as Congress president since the May 25 meeting, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was relieved of his charge as the state Congress president and replaced with Mohan Markam.

On Thursday night, Congress legal cell head and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had also put in his papers.

Rahul Gandhi has been insistent that he would not continue as Congress president but a section of the younger leadership feels that he should change his stand.