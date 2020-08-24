Congress gave him everything and he left, Digvijaya Singh on Jyotiraditya Scindia

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 24: Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the latter left the Congress whom the party gave everything.

"I had never expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia - whom Congress party gave everything, who was one of those closest to Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, who was a member of the Working Committee - will leave the party and go away", said Digvijaya Singh.

Singh's criticism on Scindia came on the day the, BJP claimed that as many as 35,843 Congress cadres joined the ruling party in last two days of its three-day membership drive underway in Gwalior.

Singh, however, said that the Congress has revived after Scindia quit and grown stronger in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

"People used to say that with the going away of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress party will be finished in Gwalior-Chambal division. I say that Congress has revived after he left", Digvijaya Singh also said.

State Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said, "As many as 35,843 Congress leaders and workers joined the BJP in two days in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia."

The BJP's membership drive began in Gwalior on Saturday.

"The massive protest of thousands of Congress cadres on Saturday against the BJP's big membership drive on its opening day, speaks of the fact that the party has grown stronger after Mr Scindia's exit," Mr Singh said.