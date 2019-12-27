Congress foundation day: Rahul Gandhi to lead rally in Assam amid anti-CAA stir

Guwahati, Dec 27: Amid the ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government on the issue of CAA, which is strongly being opposed by different groups and organisations in the north-eastern state. Violent anti-CAA protests have rocked Assam ever since the new law was passed by Parliament.

"We have set a target to assemble around 25,000 people on Saturday. Thousands of people of the state have hit the streets to protest against the CAA. Rahul will come to show solidarity with the agitators," Assam PCC president Ripun Bora said on Thursday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the national tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.

To mark the party's foundation day, various PCCs will also hold programmes at their respective state capitals on Saturday.

The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885.