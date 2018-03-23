Congress files privilege notice against Sushma Swaraj over Mosul tragedy

The Congress said on Friday filed a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for "misleading" parliament on the issue of the death of 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq in 2014 from Mosul.

Swaraj had on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that 39 Indians out of 40, who were abducted in Mosul in 2014, were killed. Her statement evoked sharp criticism from the opposition parties with even grieving families questioning the Centre's stand for the last four years.

Last evening 3 Congress MPs from Punjab submitted privilege motion to #RajyaSabha Secy-Gen, we stated that for 4-years the country, the House & families of 39 victims (killed in Mosul) were misled & that govt didn't take it seriously as these were poor ppl: PS Bajwa, Cong MP pic.twitter.com/YybLFznYEk — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

On Thursday, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Pratap Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to suppress the issue of killing of 39 Indians.

"We are definitely going to bring a privilege motion against the minister of India for having misguided the House both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Soni said.

"When a minister gives a statement on the floor of the house, it is considered an assurance. She (Sushma Swaraj) gave an assurance that these people were alive and dismissed all other inputs being given by others. Today they have proved right and her confidential sources, we do not know what they are, have proved wrong," she added.

Bajwa said Sushma Swaraj should disclose the sources which formed the basis of her earlier claims that the 39 Indians, kidnapped by ISIS, were alive.

He said the families of those killed should be given adequate compensation and the central government should provide a job to a member of each family.

OneIndia News

