Congress fields Olympian Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural LS seat

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Congress on Monday fielded Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural constituency as it released another list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

With this, the Congress has so far announced the names of 325 candidates for the upcoming general election.

Poonia, a three-time Olympic participant, is the MLA from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.

Safe seat for Rahul? Amethi has more Muslims compared to Wayanad

She will contest against Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is the Jaipur Rural MP.

Of the nine candidates the Congress named on Monday, six are from Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra and one is from Gujarat.

The party has fielded Mohan Joshi from Pune, a seat which was earlier represented in the Lok Sabha by tainted Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi.

Poonia had won the gold medal in discus throwing in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

PTI