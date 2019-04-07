Congress feasted terrorists with Biryani, BJP with bullets, says Adityanath

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Lucknow, Apr 07: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the Congress and the regional parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alleging that they had "obstructed" development and played with the sentiments of the people.

These parties have "promoted" dynastic and family politics, and made the life of the common man "miserable", he told on board his special aircraft that flew him to Hyderabad from Lucknow.

"In the past some years, in Andhra Pradesh it has been either the Congress or the regional parties that have been in power. They have duped the people in the name of development. They have promoted dynastic and family politics there and obstructed the developmental process," he said in an interview to .

The chief minister, who toured parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and addressed rallies, alleged a vote given to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections will only strengthen terrorism, naxalism and separatist forces, and obstruct development.

Likewise, votes given to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana will strengthen hands of Asaduddin Owasi, chief of TRS ally AIMIM, and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, he said.

If voters choose the BJP, they can be assured that Narendra Modi as prime minister will ensure India's development and establish it as a superpower, he said.

The Congress and the regional parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh "have only given attractive slogans and made the life of the common man miserable", Adityanath said.

"In Telangana, for the past five years there is a TRS government. This government is also walking on the path shown by the Congress. It is indulging in dynastic and family politics as well," he said.

"Whether it is the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress or the TRS, all of them have resorted to politics of appeasement.They have played with the sentiments of people by making tall and attractive promises," Adityanath said, adding that this will not last long.

The BJP will register a win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls and will expose its rivals "anti-development face" and the appeasement politics done by them, he said.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will get a good number of Lok Sabha seats from both the states.

On why TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu left the NDA and if it will impact the BJP in southern India, where the party is trying increase its tally, Adityanath said, "This is politics of opportunism. He (Naidu) was respected in the NDA. The BJP had given respect to Chandrababu Naidu, while ignoring party workers."

"His walking away from the NDA will not affect BJP's poll prospects. BJP will perform very well in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, and win a handsome number of seats in these states," he said

In Odisha, West Bengal and north-eastern states, too, the BJP will win a good number of seats, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also attacked the Owaisi brothers, alleging that the negative statements made by them were insult to the people of Hyderabad and Telangana.

"We speak about development and security. The negative politics and statements made by the Owaisi brothers of Hyderabad is not only insulting for the people of Telangana and Hyderabad, but also for the basic feelings (mool bhaawnaa) of the country.

"I think that there should be no place in the Indian democracy for the negative politics practiced by them," he said.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, which is traditionally an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) stronghold, has been won by Asaduddin since 2004.

Later during a public meeting at Peddapalli in Telangana in support of BJP's candidate S Kumar, Adityanath termed both the Congress and the TRS 'anti-nationals.' Both parties are supporting activities, which are dangerous' to national security, he alleged.

"The Congress manifesto certifies it while AIMIM is known for its anti-national statements and acts," he said.

He also accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of "serving biryani" to terrorists and said the Modi government on the other hand, has shown resolve with "bullets" in dealing with terror attacks.

The chief minister alleged that the UPA government had failed the armed forces by not allowing them to act against terrorists. The hands of the scientists were also 'tied', but under the Modi government they showed their prowess by developing an anti-satellite missile, he claimed.

Flaying the TRS-AIMIM tie up, Adityanath said after seeing their five year rule, it seems that the TRS again wants to establish 'Nizamshahi' (Nizam's rule) in Telangana and wants to make the people "slaves" again.

Under no circumstances should this "conspiracy" of the TRS be allowed to succeed, he said.

Terming the TRS government's move to implement 12 per cent reservation for Muslims as "unconstitutional", Adityanath said "...reservation to Muslims is against the Constitution.

"Constitution does not allow it (reservation for Muslims)," he claimed. The chief minister was referring to the resolution passed by the Telangana legislature and sent to the Centre, seeking its nod to increase reservations for Muslims in jobs and education from the current four per cent to 12 per cent.

PTI

Stay up to date with our election coverage here