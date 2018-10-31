Congress faces tough opposition from within over tainted and outsiders candidates in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Congress is facing a similar kind of situation in Rajasthan as it is facing in Madhya Pradesh where tainted and outsider candidates have become an issue for ticket. Demonstration is continuing in the Congress headquerters on this issue. It was said in the screening committee to get to the bottom of these protests.

The Congress is likely to announce its first list of 40 candidates in a day or two as Central Election Committee (CEC) may give its nod anytime soon. But interestingly the Congress is not considering the criteria of margin of the last defeat of its probable candidates in the last Assembly elections as if this benchmark is taken into consideration leaders from both the factions - former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot - will not be able to get tickets for several candidates of their respective groups. These leaders are arguing that several senior leaders too had lost last elections with big margin but their candidature can't be ignored this time round.

District and block committees of the Congress are protesting against the possibility of the Congress leadership entertaining tainted and outsiders for the party ticket. District and block presidents of the Congress have written letters to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for keeping the name of former MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri in the panel for Begun constituency in Chittorgarh. The district president questioned that when his name was not sent how could his name is on the top in the list.

It is also complained about Bidhuri that he lives in Delhi, his behaviors is very bad and does not participate in the party programmes despite invitation made by the party. The name of Maqbool Mandelia is in the list of probable candidates from Churu but there is a complain against his son Rafiq to chairperson screening committee Kumari Shelja that he lives in Mumbai and useless for the party. Former minister Hamida Begum who is seeking ticket and several other members of the state Congress that outsiders won't be accepted.

Complain has also been made to Congress president Rahul Gandhi sighting media reports that there are cases against him registered with the police and enforcement directorate and his image is not good. People from the party are opposing the possible candidature of several leaders from many seats including Dudu seat of Jaipur.