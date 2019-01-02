  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress fabricating facts: Parrikar rubbishes Rafale audio clip claim

    By
    |

    Panaji, Jan 2: Goa chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday denied having any conversation in cabinet meeting regarding Rafale fighter jet deal.

    Manohar Parrikar said the audio clip released by the Congress was its 'desperate attempt' to fabricate facts after the Supreme Court refused to initiate a probe into the Rafale deal.

    Congress fabricating facts: Parrikar rubbishes Rafale audio clip claim
    Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar

    "The audio clip released by the Congress party is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rafale. No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting," Parrikar tweeted.

    Also Read | Congress claims Rafale Deal files in Parrikar's bedroom, releases audio clip

    The Congress released an audio clip purportedly featuring Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane.

    Rane purportedly can be heard saying that during a Goa cabinet meeting last week Parrikar stated he had an entire file and all documents relating to the Rafale deal lying in his bedroom, Surjewala claimed, playing the conversation for the media outside Parliament.

    Surjewala told reporters: "Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has all the files relating to Rafale jet deal. The fashion in which every procedure was bypassed...it is all recorded in the files. Those files are with Mr Parrikar. Why are those files being hidden? We want the truth."

    Meanwhile, a discussion on Rafale deal is going on in the parliament today.

    Read more about:

    rafale manohar parrikar randeep singh surjewala rafale deal

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue