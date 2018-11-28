Congress expels rebels but finds it difficult to rein in caste leaders in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 28: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) acted tough on its rebels who were harming the prospect of the party, now the Congress too has dealt with its rebels very sternly for the same. The Rajasthan Congress led by Sachin Pilot has shown the door to seven of its leaders for anti-party activities.

Despite the last date of withdrawal of nomination getting over in Rajasthan, these leaders did not withdraw their nomination from their respective seats but have also been canvasing for themselves against the official candidates of the Congress. The high command had already warned them but they stuck to their decisions so the party was forced to take disciplinary action against them.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi didn't mention his 'gotra', but of Nehru's: Rajasthan CM

Expelled party leaders included Jaideep Bihani in Sri Ganganagar, Gopal Gehlot in Bikaner, Shiv Dayal Meena in Todabheem, Mahendra Singh Bhati from Osia, Vijendra Jhala from Bidala, Om Naraniwal from Bhilwada and Rajkumar Bairwa from Shahpura Assembly constituencies.

But the Congress that is already feeling some very difficult time in the state due to wrong ticket distribution and besides these obvious opposition there are around two dozens of seats where party is facing non-cooperation from the smaller leaders especially those who are not office bearer but have following of their castes so no action can be taken against them. Sources said that the Congress is finding it difficult to deal with such people.

Also Read | Lord Hanuman was Dalit who united India from east to west, north to south: Yogi Adityanath

The Congress is trying to win them over and this has been the reason that surveys and even satta bajar have reduced their seats and it is gradually going down. It has become a real difficult task for the Congress.