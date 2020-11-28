Congress ends up opposing country by opposing PM Modi: JP Nadda

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 28: Stating that the Congress stands with the "Gupkar Gang" in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday said, "The Congress ends up opposing the country while opposing (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji."

Nadda took a jibe at Congress and J&K leaders, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC President Farooq Abdullah said that he would seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."

The minister held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the city.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an alliance of seven parties in Jammu and Kashmir that is seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, which was revoked by the Centre in August last year.

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, in her first interaction with the media after her release from 14 months in detention said, members of her party would not raise the Indian tricolour unless they are allowed to raise the flag of Jammu & Kashmir , the right to which had been conferred on the erstwhile state by the now-defunct Article 370 of the Constitution.