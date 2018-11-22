Congress embarrassed and speechless after Kamal Nath’s video on Muslims goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Congress somehow managed to stop unnecessary statements made by senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh but now statements made by Kamal Nath have only become a big embarrassment for the party but difficult for the Congress to counter. The party is in a real predicament how to answer these controversial videos coming in one after another.

Two such videos have gone viral in which Kamal Nath in a closed door meeting was saying to focus on Muslim community voters in the state. The video has gone viral in which he is talking about ensuring 90 per cent votes of Muslims for the Congress. The BJP has lodged a formal campaign against the party and him with the Election Commission of India.

Interesting part of all this developments is that the Congress has been accusing the BJP of playing communal card but this time round, the similar accusation is being by the BJP against the Congress. In the present situation, the Congress is unable to say anything clearly on these videos. So sometimes they are saying it to be an old video while some other time calling it fake videos. But the Congress is not only bothered about the video but also about the statement made by the state Congress president.

On the issue of women not being fielded as candidates in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Kamal Nath's statement again embarrassed the Congress when he said just for the cosmetic purposes the Congress did not give ticket to more women. This might cause the Congress very dear. This statement of Kamal Nath is being racked up by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many other leaders of the BJP in party rallies by calling it dishonoring women. The Congress is also finding difficult to answer this. The Congress is saying that women are unsafe maximum in Madhya Pradesh to defend itself.

The Congress leaders are at unease at the statement of Kamal Nath threatening the government workers because such statements of former MP CM Digvijay Singh had harmed the party the most in thte last elections. Kamal Nath in his statement said that such government worker who work for the BJP will be looked after December 12. This statement is talk of the election campaign across the state and the Congress leaders are just saying that such statements are being made by him since July and they don't want to say anything beyond this.