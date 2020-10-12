Actor-turned politician Khushboo Sundar resigns from Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 12: Popular actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar resigned from Congress party on Monday. In her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi she wrote, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms".

Earlier, Khushbu Sundar was dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect amid speculations that may jump ship to the BJP. The move is being considered significant ahead of assembly elections in home state Tamil Nadu next year. She has been with the Congress close to six years since 2014.

Khushbu Sundar had first sparked off rumours of rift with the Congress in July when she backed the BJP-ruled Centre's new National Education Policy, inviting the ire of her party's Tamil Nadu unit who accused her of "indiscipline".

A cryptic tweet posted on Saturday, however, fueled the rumours.

"Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change... you understand the difference between right n wrong. Change is inevitable (sic)," she had tweeted.

The noted actor, who has 200 films, soap operas and television shows to her credit, had entered politics in 2010, joining the DMK which ruled in Tamil Nadu then. After a rift with party leadership, Khushbu Sundar switched to the Congress in 2014.