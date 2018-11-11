Congress doesn’t want Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Congress doesn't want a Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya.

Adityanath said,''Since 1949 till date they have been not in favour of a temple, Nehru tried removing the idol but was not successful in doing so because of the Hindu Ekta, Congress doesn't want the Ram Mandir controversy to end.''

''This is the same Congress due to which Kashmir is burning, Naxalism is growing. Congress has just done corruption. Naxals are attacking our jawans and the Congress leadership is addressing them as revolutionaries,'' the chief minister added.

The chief minister is camping in the state to give his party a boost in the poll-bound state and Ram Temple has been the top agenda of his speeches.