  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress demands resignation of Yediyurappa, Amit Shah over leaked video

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 02: The Congress on Saturday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the leaked audio clip of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in which he is heard saying that it was the BJP president who supervised the Karnataka lawmakers' revolt that led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government earlier this year.

    Siddaramaiah
    Siddaramaiah

    "What he and Amit Shah did was conspiracy to murder democracy and a violation of the Constitution. Both the Chief Minister and Home Minister have no right to hold a constitutional post," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bangalore.

    "We will petition the governor and the President, demanding action against Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both should step down from their posts," demanded Siddaramaiah.

    Amit Shah supervised Karnataka revolt, says Yediyurappa in leaked video

    In the said audio clip, Yediyurappa is heard saying that it BJP national president Amit Shah who "supervised and made all arrangements" for the 17 Karnataka lawmakers, who carried out a mutiny against their own government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

    The Congress will appeal before the Supreme Court to consider the video as evidence against the BJP leaders for allegedly engineering the collapse of the coalition government.

    Supreme Court which has completed the hearing in the petition challenging the disqualification of the 17 rebel MLAs, is likely to give its verdict on November 4.

    More SIDDARAMAIAH News

    Read more about:

    siddaramaiah

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 19:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue