Congress demands resignation of Yediyurappa, Amit Shah over leaked video

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Nov 02: The Congress on Saturday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the leaked audio clip of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in which he is heard saying that it was the BJP president who supervised the Karnataka lawmakers' revolt that led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) government earlier this year.

"What he and Amit Shah did was conspiracy to murder democracy and a violation of the Constitution. Both the Chief Minister and Home Minister have no right to hold a constitutional post," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bangalore.

"We will petition the governor and the President, demanding action against Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both should step down from their posts," demanded Siddaramaiah.

Amit Shah supervised Karnataka revolt, says Yediyurappa in leaked video

In the said audio clip, Yediyurappa is heard saying that it BJP national president Amit Shah who "supervised and made all arrangements" for the 17 Karnataka lawmakers, who carried out a mutiny against their own government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

The Congress will appeal before the Supreme Court to consider the video as evidence against the BJP leaders for allegedly engineering the collapse of the coalition government.

Supreme Court which has completed the hearing in the petition challenging the disqualification of the 17 rebel MLAs, is likely to give its verdict on November 4.