  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress demands apology from PM Modi for comments made during all-party meeting on June 19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: The Congress lauded the Indian Army for "pushing back" the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley but demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on June 19 at the all-party meeting that no one had entered Indian territory or occupied any Indian post.

    narendra modi

    Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "Our brave army has been trying to push Chinese army back and we are very happy to see reports that we have succeeded. We are proud of our army." PM Modi stated at an all-party meeting last month that neither anyone is present in the Indian territory nor is any Indian post captured by the Chinese.

    Coronavirus: Maharashtra hotels now open with 33% capacity; Check guidelines

    However, the Congress said that PM Modi's stand has contradicted past remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Chinese intrusion.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's M K Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

    The government had invited presidents of major political parties for the meet.

    Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been asking the government to be transparent about the situation on the border and slammed its handling of the issue.

    More INDIA CHINA News

    Read more about:

    india china prime minister narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue