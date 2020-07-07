Congress demands apology from PM Modi for comments made during all-party meeting on June 19

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 07: The Congress lauded the Indian Army for "pushing back" the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley but demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on June 19 at the all-party meeting that no one had entered Indian territory or occupied any Indian post.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "Our brave army has been trying to push Chinese army back and we are very happy to see reports that we have succeeded. We are proud of our army." PM Modi stated at an all-party meeting last month that neither anyone is present in the Indian territory nor is any Indian post captured by the Chinese.

However, the Congress said that PM Modi's stand has contradicted past remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Chinese intrusion.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's M K Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

The government had invited presidents of major political parties for the meet.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been asking the government to be transparent about the situation on the border and slammed its handling of the issue.