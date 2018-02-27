Congress deletes tweet after finding scam accused is Captain Singh’s son-in-law

The Congress seems to be in delete mode on Twitter. First the Sridevi tweet and now one on the Simbaholi Sugars. The CBI had filed a case against the sugar company including its deputy general manager Gurpal Singh. The CBI said that the accused had caused a loss of Rs 109 crore to the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The Congress had initially tweeted, Taja Ghotala! Modi sarkar ki naak ke niche khuleaam bank loot ka ek aur mamla ujagar ( Another scam under the nose of the Modi government unearthed).

However, the Congress deleted the tweet, the moment Gurpal Singh's name figured. Incidentally, Singh is the son-in-law of Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab.

BJP president, Amit Shah was quick to point this out. He asked why the tweet highlighting the loot of Amarinder Singh's son-in-law has been deleted.

Singh while defending his son-in-law said that he was a minority shareholder in the firm with just 12.5 per cent share. He is being unnecessarily dragged into the row.

On Sunday too the Congress deleted a tweet following the demise of actress Sridevi. While offering condolences, the Congress had said that she had won a Padma Shri in 2013 when the UPA was in power. The party was criticised following which the tweet was taken down.

OneIndia News

