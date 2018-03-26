Congress deletes official mobile phone app from Google's Play Store?

Congress party deleted its official mobile phone application from Google's Play Store after reports that the data from the app was being routed to servers in Singapore. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday alleged data leak to Singapore on downloading the Congress application. The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words since the news of Facebook data breach became public last week.

After the Congress deleted its app, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, said, "Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but Congress deleted its own App from the App store after they were called out. What is the Congress party hiding?"

Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

The development comes hours after researcher Baptiste Robert, who is known by his Twitter username Elliot Alderson, tweeted," The IP address of http://membership.inc.in is 52.77.237.47. This server is located in Singapore. As you are an #Indian political party, having your server in #India is probably a good idea."

When you apply for membership in the official @INCIndia #android #app, your personal data are send encoded through a HTTP request to https://t.co/t1pidQUmtq. pic.twitter.com/6RH0ORYrQd — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) March 26, 2018

The BJP claimed Facebook data has been misused not just in the US elections in favour of Donald Trump, but also by the Congress in last year's assembly elections in Gujarat. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress also planned to use it to boost the image of its chief Rahul Gandhi, and for the 2019 general elections.

The Congress accused the BJP and its ally JD(U) of getting help from disgraced British data research firm Cambridge Analytica to win elections in 2010 and 2014.

OneIndia News

