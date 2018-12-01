  • search

Congress delegation meets EC over unauthorised entry into EVM strongroom in Chhattisgarh

By
    New Delhi, Dec 1: A Congress delegation, led by PL Punia, approached the Election Commission today over complaints that a Tehsildar and few others entered the strong room where EVMs have been kept in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

    File photo of Congress leader PL Punia
    "As voting is over in Chhattisgarh, we have suggested the Election Commission to ensure a secured counting process and firm security measures for EVMs and strong room, as unidentified persons with laptops and mobiles were seen around the strong room which is not allowed," Punia told the media after meeting.

    Suspecting EVM tampering, a massive protest erupted outside a strong room, where Electronic.

    Voting Machines (EVMs) were kept after polling, in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh following complaints that a Tehsildar and few others entered the strong room on Tuesday.

    An independent candidate Anand Pawar sat on a dharna outside the strong room after the local tehsildar, two patwaris and technicians entered the strong room for replacing the CCTV monitor installed outside the strong room. Candidate's supporters raised slogans questioning their stay inside the strong room for long. However, the officials concerned sought to pacify the protesters saying that the CCTV footage would be made available to them.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
