Congress delegation to meet CAG on Rafale scam today

By
    New Delhi, Sep 19: The Congress delegation will meet Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Wednesday to seek a probe into the alleged irregularities in the high-profile Rafale deal.

    However, there was no word on whether party presisent Rahul Gandhi will lead the delegation.

    The Congress will also seek time from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), to probe the deal.

    The Rafale deal refers to the Modi government's multi-crore business agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation. It's been quite long time now that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been alleging a scam in Rafale fighter jet deal, which has reportedly caused a loss of over Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer.

    According to the Congress, the BJP-led NDA government has paid a higher price for the aircraft than what was negotiated by the UPA.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 8:49 [IST]
