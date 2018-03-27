Congress continues to deny link with Cambridge Analytica, calls RS Prasad ‘lying law minister'

The Congress on Tuesday continued to deny any links with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of Facebook data breach scandal, even as whistleblower Christopher Wylie claimed that he "believed" that the grand old party was CA's client.

Wylie's revelation had prompted IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over the matter. Christopher Wylie is the whistleblower who brought to the fore misuse of Facebook data.

"It is all false. why is India's perpetually lying Law Minister throwing allegations in the media, he is in power why doesn't he show all proof and then register an FIR. We challenge you. They fear they will be exposed if they probe," ANI quoted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala as saying.

Cambridge Analytica has been in the news for a few days now but Wylie's statement gave a new dimension altogether to the ongoing row.

"I believe their (Cambridge Analytica) client was Congress. I don't remember a national project but I know regionally. India is so big that one state can be as big as Britain," reports quoted Wylie as saying while responding to a question on Cambridge Analytica's work in India by British Labour Party politician Paul Farrelly.

The IT Ministry had earlier asked Cambridge Analytica - the firm at the centre of Facebook data breach scandal - to respond by March 31 on six questions, including how the company had collected user data, whether consent was taken from the individuals, and how the data was used.

