Congress confident of Sonia Gandhi’s magic working in Telengana; her rally on November 23

New Delhi, Nov 21: It is not only in Rajasthan but United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will address one rally in Telengana to make an emotional appeal to the people of the state. Rallies of Sonia Gandhi did not work for the Congress in the last elections but the Congress is of the view that Sonia's rally will have its impact this time round.

Sonia Gandhi had addressed three rallies in the last election but she will do just one rally in Telengana in this election. Congress in-charge of Telengana R C Khuntia said on being asked that her only rally in the state matters a lot for t he party. Earlier her rally was scheduled for Warangal but due to some technical issue of flying helicopter, the rally has been shifted for Medchal for November 23.

He said that this place is close to Hyderabad and part of the greater Hyderabad. But the Congress does not have any answer so far whether leaders of Congress' ally Telugu Deashan Party (TDP) leaders will also be present in the Sonia Gandhi's rally or not. Khuntia said that the Congress does not have any problem in TDP leaders joining the rally but any decision in this regard will be taken only by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress managers are of the view that due to Telengana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh, there is a huge respect for Sonia Gandhi among people of the state which the party failed to encash during the last elections. The Congress feels that it was due to local leaders who failed to properly assess chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They did not realize that the was better equipped to utilise sentiment of people of Telengana.

Congress in-charge Khuntia said that actually Chandrashekhar is now stuck by holding early elections in the state. He said that Rao thought the Congress and other organisations won't be prepared for elections but his action is harming them only because the Congress has been able to make lead by strong alliance in the state over the TRS. The Congress is assured of the victory in Telengana as people of the state have a better option now.