Congress confident about promises made on farm loan waiver working for it in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Congress is considering promise to waive off farmer's loan as the best tool for its electoral success in the state. This is proving to be a game changer in the state. The party feels that it has been benefited by the same promise in Chhattisgarh so will be in Madhya Pradesh to dethrone Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The real test is in Madhya Pradesh where the party has made the promise of waiving off loans up to Rs 2 lakh because Shivraj Singh Chouhan too has played the big gamble of spending Rs 32 thousand crore on farmers. It is very interesting to note that the Congress failed to make police firing on farmers an issue like they failed in Vyapam scam.

Despite the fact that the government has done everything to cover up not only firing on farmers but also the Vyapam issue still senior Congress leaders feel that it won't impact electioneering. Six farmers got killed in Mandsaur incidence of police firing and the investigation has given clean chit to the police.

On one hand there is a promise of the Congress waiving loan in 10 days of forming the government while on the other chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says that his government has already made farmers prosperous. The claim is that Bhawanter Scheme, Crop Insurance Scheme and bonus on good crop is reaching to farmers of the state, what better the Congress has to offer them. Sources said that but this could have been argued that how much farmers are getting loan on zero per cent interest? The Congress could have taken political benefit by its postmortem. It was also expected from them to tell the ground reality about 20 per cent growth rate of agriculture.

The Congress is promising crop insurance up to Rs five lakh and giving more bonus on vegetables, grains and milk but it does not have the answer to this question that if farmers are in distress and committing suicide then how come the Shivraj Singh government had been winning award for agriculture during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government regime. People are not ready to buy the argument of the Congress of fake data by the MP government as it continues winning the prices. However, there is a report that farmers have stopped paying installments of loans to banks in anticipation of the Congress coming to power making the party buoyant.