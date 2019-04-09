  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress condemns Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Rahul terms it 'very tragic' incident

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 9: The Congress on Tuesday condemned the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in which a BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed, with party president Rahul Gandhi terming it a "very tragic" incident.

    Congress condemns Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Rahul terms it very tragic incident

    BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the four security personnel were Tuesday killed when their convoy was attacked by Naxalites in Dantewada district, two days before the first-phase elections in the state, police said.

    PM Modi condemns Dantewada attack, says 'Sacrifices won't go in vain

    "The naxal attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is very tragic. I pray to God for the peace to the departed soul and strength to the families of those killed," Gandhi tweeted. The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, wrote, "We strongly condemn the Naxal attack on the BJP convoy in Chattisgarh. Our deepest condolences to the families of the brave security personnel and Shri Bheema Mandavi (sic)."

    The incident occurred at Shyamagiri hills when the BJP MLA's convoy was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, which is about 450 km from state capital Raipur.

    The Naxalites blew up a vehicle in the convoy with an IED and opened fire at the occupants. The MLA and four security personnel were killed in the attack, police officials said.

    PTI

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi chhattisgarh naxal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue