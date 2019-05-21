Congress concerned about fate of Kamal Nath Government

New Delhi, May 21: The Congress is concerned about its government in Madhya Pradesh after the exit polls show return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre,

According to the sources, if the exit polls prove to be correct then it won't be easy for the Congress to save its government in Madhya Pradesh.

It's notable that Chief Minister Kamal Nath is heading the government with the support of two MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of Samajwadi Party (SP), and four independents.

According to the sources, the MLAs who are supporting the government are not happy.

To make the matter worse for the Congress, the current political situation is conducive for the BJP as many senior Congress leaders are sulking for not getting berth in the Kamal Nath government.

Buoyed with the exit polls, the BJP has asked Kamal Nath government to call Assembly session and prove its majority.

A senior Congress leader doesn't deny that the BJP may try to poach the Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the Lok Sabha campaigning the BJP leaders used to tell Madhya Pradesh voters their one vote will give them two governments.

The Congress high command has directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to camp in Bhopal who had reached Delhi after the voting of the last phase. He was lobbying with the Opposition leaders for an anti- BJP government at the Centre.

According to the sources, the Congress is more concerned because people close to Kamal Nath were raided ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

If BJP gets majority at the Centre then chances are high that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh may reduce to minority, says a political analyst.

According to the sources, the Congress is contemplating to make those MLAs ministers who are supporting Kamal Nath to save its government.