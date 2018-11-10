Congress compromised national security, promoted naxalism, says Yogi Adityanath

Lormi, Nov 10: Taking a cue from PM Narendra Modi's speech in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Congress for promoting naxalism in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Lormi, Yogi Adityanath said, "Congress had promoted naxalism in this region for their own selfish motives. BJP government is taking strict measures to combat it which has become a threat to people in this region. Congress toyed with national security for their political benefits."

He further alleged that Congress does politics at the cost of national security.

"Be it Chhattisgarh ,Jharkhand, north-eastern states or Kashmir, Congress did politics at the cost of national security. But for BJP, national security is top priority. We never tolerated threat to national security. No one has liberty to toy with national security," he said.

Lauding PM Modi's developmental works in the state, he said, " For the 1st time after Independence a PM announced that by 2022 no poor in India will be without a house. Had there not been a BJP government at the centre, people in Chhattisgarh wouldn't have received the houses which they're receiving now."