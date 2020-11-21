Congress collapsing, India needs alternative at national level: Kejriwal

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Nov 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that India needs an alternative to Congress at the national level, saying the party is "collapsing" and has no future to offer to the country.

"Congress is collapsing or may have collapsed. It seems Congress does not have an owner," said Kejriwal.

"Wherever people unhappy with the BJP vote for the Congress, the Congress leaders end up forming BJP governments," the AAP supremo told the HT leadership summit.

On asking if AAP is pedalling soft Hindutva Kejriwal said, "I fail to understand what people have got against performing puja. Worshipping is a good thing. You tell your liberal friends to perform puja as well, they will find peace."

Addressing the summit virtually, the CM also said that trends suggest the coronavirus situation in the city was stabilising and that the third wave was abating.

"I think the indications are good. On November 15, the positivity rate was 15 per cent. On November 17, it reduced to 13 per cent, which came down further to 10.5 per cent on Friday," he said.

Asked about his views on a lockdown, Kejriwal said, "As of now, I don't think there is any need for a lockdown."