YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress collapsing, India needs alternative at national level: Kejriwal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that India needs an alternative to Congress at the national level, saying the party is "collapsing" and has no future to offer to the country.

    Congress collapsing, India needs alternative at national level: Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "Congress is collapsing or may have collapsed. It seems Congress does not have an owner," said Kejriwal.

    "Wherever people unhappy with the BJP vote for the Congress, the Congress leaders end up forming BJP governments," the AAP supremo told the HT leadership summit.

    On asking if AAP is pedalling soft Hindutva Kejriwal said, "I fail to understand what people have got against performing puja. Worshipping is a good thing. You tell your liberal friends to perform puja as well, they will find peace."

    Addressing the summit virtually, the CM also said that trends suggest the coronavirus situation in the city was stabilising and that the third wave was abating.

    "I think the indications are good. On November 15, the positivity rate was 15 per cent. On November 17, it reduced to 13 per cent, which came down further to 10.5 per cent on Friday," he said.

      MEA tells Pakistan to stop exporting terror after #NagrotaEncounter | Oneindia News

      Asked about his views on a lockdown, Kejriwal said, "As of now, I don't think there is any need for a lockdown."

      More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

      Read more about:

      arvind kejriwal

      Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 21, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X