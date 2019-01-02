Congress claims Rafale Deal files in Parrikar's bedroom, releases audio clip

New Delhi, Jan 2: Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal, Congress on Wednesday released audio clip of Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane claiming Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has "All the files related to Rafale Deal in his bedroom".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came out with a conversation purportedly between Goa minister Vishwajit Rane and another person.

Surjewala told reporters: "Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has all the files relating to Rafale jet deal. The fashion in which every procedure was bypassed...it is all recorded in the files. Those files are with Mr Parrikar. Why are those files being hidden? We want the truth."

Rane purportedly can be heard saying that during a Goa cabinet meeting last week Parrikar stated he had an entire file and all documents relating to the Rafale deal lying in his bedroom, Surjewala claimed, playing the conversation for the media outside Parliament.

However, there was no confirmation on whether it was the voice of Rane in the audio. The identity of the other person was also not ascertained.

Following Congress's allegation, Rane said that the audio tapes are doctored.

The audio tape is doctored. Congress has stooped to such a low level to doctor a tape to create miscommunication the cabinet and the chief minister. Parrikar has never made any reference to Rafale or any documents. Have asked for a criminal investigation into this," Rane was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress has demanded Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to state in public what "dirty secrets" he had about the Rafale fighter jets deal that he continued to hold the top post despite his ill-health.

Manohar Parrikar was Union Defence Minister when the deal for 36 Rafale jets was signed between India and France. He has been chief minister of his native state Goa since March 2017.

In recent months, he has been severely unwell, battling a pancreatic condition, which has spurred calls for his replacement.