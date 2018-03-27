Congress circulates draft proposal to impeach CJI Dipak Mishra

The Congress has circulated a draft proposal for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra to the other opposition parties, reported news agency ANI while quoting sources.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan met earlier today to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the CJI Misra.

Leaders of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) discussed the possibility of moving an impeachment motion against Misra in Parliament last week, The Economic Times reported.

The leaders felt that Misra has not adequately addressed the matters the four judges who held a press conference on January 11 had raised.

In January, justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurien Joseph had alleged that Misra was assigning important cases in an arbitrary manner to junior judges, ignoring these four senior judges. 

