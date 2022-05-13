Congress Chintan Shivir begins today in Udaipur: Here's what's on agenda

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: The Congress is holding a crucial three-day-long brainstorming session in Rajasthan's Udaipur on May 13, 14 and 15 where party leaders from across the country will discuss internal issues confronting it and come up with solutions to galvanise the organisation.

The 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' is being held in the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the party for the past many years.

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

About 400 top party leaders are expected to attend the camp. Senior leaders including those in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), members of parliament, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents will participate in the Chintan Shivir.

Senior Congress leaders Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Ashok Gehlot had on Wednesday took stock of the preparations for the Chintan Shivir. Buffeted by a string of electoral reverses, the Congress had earlier also announced that an empowered group would be constituted to address the political challenges ahead and prepare the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, days after deliberating on a revival plan presented by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Kishor had subsequently declined the Congress's offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems by carrying out transformational reforms.

The party has also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on the issues of political and organisational importance, social justice, economy, farmers and youth during the three-day brainstorming conclave. The Congress is already gearing up for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year, besides other state polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

With the Congress organisational polls underway, the party will have a new party president between August 21 and September 20 this year.

The party's 'G-23' dissident group member, Vivek Tankha, on Thursday said he wants the organization to get a new and strong look after the brainstorming session.

The Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh expressed confidence that his party would come out with new vigour after the three-day 'Chintan Shivir' which begins on Friday. Tankha was among the 23 Congress leaders, considered dissidents, who wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking an organizational revamp.

" I am heading to Udaipur to take part in the Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir. We are hopeful that the party will come out with new energy after the event, " he told reporters here.

The 65-year-old lawyer-politician said he will everything possible to infuse a new life in the Congress.

"I want to see the Congress in a new and powerful avatar because the Congress is the natural party of governance in India. If we want to keep the country intact, the Congress has to be powerful again," the former advocate general of Madhya Pradesh said.