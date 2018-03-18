Congress celebrating its loss in UP bypolls: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh took a swipe at the Congress on Sunday, saying it is perhaps for the first time in the world that a political party is dancing and singing at the outcome of an election, unmindful of the fact that its candidates have lost their security deposits.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, was referring to the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the Jammu Central University Convocation, where he was conferred an honorary doctorate degree, Singh said for the Congress, it seemed no longer important to win an election, because the party derived greater pleasure if the BJP lost an election.

Can the Indian nation live with such a political party which has such pervert mindset? he asked.

Singh said the Congress under its president Rahul Gandhi has lost the plot and out of confusion, it has resorted to the "pervert practice" of celebrating the loss of its security deposits, according to a press release issued by the minister's office.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, he said why did the Congress not find fault with electronic voting machines (EVMs) when it was in government for 10 years.

"What they say now is a tacit admission of their eminent defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election," said Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In response to a query about the opposition trying to project 2019 Lok Sabha election as "Modi versus All", he said that the BJP takes it as a compliment.

Let someone remind Rahul Gandhi that in early 1970s, the opposition had made a similar reference to his grandmother by describing it as Indira Gandhi vs All', he said.

The BJP lost the bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur parliamentary constituencies to the Samajwadi Party.

PTI

