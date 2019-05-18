Congress candidate distributes NYAY scheme pamphlet in MP, gets EC notice

Bhopal, may 18: The Election Commission has served a notice to Congress leader Subhash Chandra Yadav for allegedly distributing pamphlets in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa which will vote tomorrow.

As per Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the campaigning in Khandwa ended on Friday evening. Yadav was reportedly distibuting pamphlets to enrol people for the NYAY scheme which is Congress' election promise. This amounts to MCC violation for which the EC has served him a notice.

NYAY is Congress party's flagship electoral promise which promises a minimum annual income of Rs 72,000, to poor families.

The sitting MP from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat is BJP's Nandkumar Singh Chouhan who had defeated Subhash Chandra Yadav in 2014. Congress has fieded Yadav again this time around. BJP polled 7,17,357 of the total of 12,57,327 votes polled in 2014. Congress had won the seat in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

NYAY is a flagship scheme of the Congress party under which it has promised Rs 72,000 to 5 crore families every year if the party is voted to power. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had earlier called NYAY scheme a surgical strike on poverty and allayed fears that the salaried middle class would have to foot the bill.