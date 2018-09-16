  • search

Congress calls JNUSU poll a 'political result' of BJP's polarisation attempts

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The Congress on Sunday termed the election results in JNU students union as "a political result of the polarisation attempted by the BJP" over the last few years in the varsity.

    Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said it is a cause of worry for all as the ruling party has polarised the country and called for steps to be taken to combat that.

    Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi
    Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi

    "There is no doubt that politics in that university has been highly-highly polarised and that is I think the matter of concern to all people, who are well wishers of the student community. The polarisation is largely attributed to the ruling party and I think steps must be taken to combat that. But, you have now seen a political result of that polarisation attempted by the BJP over the last few years," he told reporters.

    The Congress leader also congratulated the students who won the JNUSU polls saying whoever has won deserves support and congratulations. He said at the at the end of the day there were free and fair polls, though attempts were made towards the end to disrupt them and asked the ABVP to accept defeat gracefully and one should be magnanimous in victory.

    A united front of Left student groups won all four central panel posts in the JNU students' union defeating the RSS-affiliated ABVP by considerable margins in an election marred by allegations of "bias" by the poll committee, violence and suspension of counting for nearly 14 hours.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jnusu jnu jawaharlal nehru university abhishek manu singhvi congress

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue