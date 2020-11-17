Congress calls for key meeting today as Karti Chidambaram call for introspection post-Bihar debacle

Did the RJD give away too many seats to Congress in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 17: With several senior party leaders like Kapil Sibal, backed by voices like Karti Chidambaram, called for introspection within the Congress party after its Bihar debacle, a special committee meeting is expected to take place today. The meeting is scheduled at 5 pm through video conferencing.

On Monday, Sibal criticised the Congress leadership for the party's debacle in the Bihar Assembly elections. "We are yet to hear on recent polls & #8230; Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual," Sibal said in an interview.

While many, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, slammed Sibal for raising questions, the former law minister was backed by Karti Chidambaram who called for an 'action' to survive.

NDA family will work together for progress of Bihar: Modi

"Kapil ji is an iconic lawyer & hardcore congress personality. Together & individually we have fought countless battles & continue to fight ag BJP shenanigans. For our democracy to survive congress has to survive. Time to act is now or tomorrow may be too late," he said in a tweet.

According to reports, the meeting will involve participation from the members of the committee, namely, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala.