    Congress, BJP to pack of MLAs to resorts after key meetings

    Bengaluru, July 08: The Congress has called for a meeting of its legislature party on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis in the coalition in Karnataka. A meeting of the CLP is scheduled for 9.30 am, following which a whip would be issued to all the MLAs.

    Siddaramaiah in a letter warned that strict action would be taken against those who do not attend the meeting.

    Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru

    The BJP on the other hand would have its meeting today at 5 pm. The meeting would be held at a hotel in Yelahanka and 30 rooms for its 105 MLAs have been booked. The BJP would ensure that its MLAs stay at the hotel until the legislature session on July 12 in a bid to prevent poaching by the Congress-JD(S).

    Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand

    The Congress post its meeting would pack of its MLAs to a resort. The Congress wants to ensure that no more MLAs resign ahead of the crucial assembly session.

    The Congress however feels that some may take back their resignations on Tuesday. However the 13 rebels have stood their ground and say that there is no chance of them changing their mind.

