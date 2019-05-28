Congress biggies in huddle at Rahul's residents; Priyanka, Gehlot, Pilot present

New Delhi, May 28: Amid Congress attempts to persuade Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president after its national election rout, senior party leaders, including his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot met him on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sachin Pilot and others have reached Rahul Gandhi's residence to discuss the major crisis that has hit Congress.

Rahul's trusted aide K C Venugopal also met the party president at his Tughlaq Lane residence.

After Saturday's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Saturday, the Congress leadership announced that Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign but the party refused to accept it.

The election results have triggered a crisis in the Congress party, with several state and local leaders sending in their resignations taking responsibility for the poll loss. Rahul's offer of resignation was expected and so was the CWC's rejection. However, Rahul insisting on stepping down has caught the party in a surprise.

If Rahul refuses to relent, the CWC - expected to meet again this week - will have no option but to discuss his possible successor.

Meanwhile, amid the continuing leadership crisis, the Congress party has issued a gag order to its leaders, asking them not to speak to the media.

