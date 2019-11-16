  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress' 'Bharat Bachao rally' on Nov 30 against Centres's "anti-people policies"

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Congress announced on Saturday that its district-level and state-level agitations against the Centre's "anti-people policies" would culminate in a "massive rally" at Ramlila Maidan on November 30.

    The party had planned to hold agitations in various parts of the country from November 5 to 15, during which it would take out protests to highlight the failures of the BJP-led government.

    Congresss Bharat Bachao rally on Nov 30 against Centress anti-people policies
    Representational Image

    "Today, we decided that the agitations at district and state levels will be completed before November 25," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal reporters.

    'People are real victims of Modi’s policies’: Sonia Gandhi at Congres CWC meet

    "We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the Central government on November 30 in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because people are suffering very much," he said.

    The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of it frontal organisations', department heads, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders on Saturday.

    "The meeting was called to discuss the agitation programme... against the Central government's anti-people policies, especially economic slowdown, farmers distress, huge unemployment and other issues," Venugopal said.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress rally

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue