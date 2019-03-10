Congress being arrogant; its candidates will lose deposits: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 10: Days after the Congress said it would go it alone in the general elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed the party "arrogant" and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.

At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand".

Recently, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

"Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.

The Delhi CM, while addressing the gathering in minority-dominated Mustafabad, requested people to make sure that votes don't get split between the Congress and the AAP.

"Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Speculation over a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the AAP still persists, even as Rahul Gandhi has already said the Delhi unit of his party is against it.

