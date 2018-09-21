Congress’ attempt to take off career of Rahul by Rafale will not work: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 21: In the wake of the Congress targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of corruption especially Rafale jet deal. But the Bharatiya Janata Party has been saying that it would not help the Congress to save the career of the Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress was spreading lie about everything all across but it is not going to help the party. The Congress tried to launch Rahul Gandhi on cot in Uttar Pradesh but it failed, then bicycle was used to launch him but again tyre of bicycle got flat and now they are trying to use Rafale to help taking off career of Rahul Gandhi but they seem to be failing again.

War of words between the Congress and the BJP intensified more when Rahul Gandhi used 'pahredar chor' jibe againt the party as the BJP was targeting the Gandhi family for their involvement of fleecing money from Karnataka through Hawala route. Union agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused the Gandhi family of its involvement in the Bengaluru-Delhi hawala highway via Chandani Chowk.

Patra said again that there was no substance in the allegations of the Congress, which is trying to help the Congress president to help in his career building which is unlikely to happen. They are involved in all kind of gimmicks but none of them will work for the party.

He accused the family of receiving money in KG from the Karnataka government which was getting received at the party office at 24 Akbar Road. The money was in crores that has reached Delhi. Actually the Congress needs money for image building of the Congress president and their entire focus is on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and the family's focus is on money.

Another BJP spokesperson Anand Jha said that the Congress does not have any policy of programme they just want image building of the people belonging to the Gandhi family.