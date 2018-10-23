Congress asks BJP to clarify if it wants to contest election under Vasundhara or its symbol

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Rajasthan Congress is getting aggressive by the day against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state when former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has asked BJP president Amit Shah to clarify if his party's face in the state elections is party's symbol lotus or chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The Congress wants this battle to remain between the state Congress verses Vasundhara Raje.

Gehlot accused the Rajasthan government of being responsible for the sufferings of youths, farmers, businessmen, laborers and rising graph of crime in the state. This is what is called misrule. But he deflected the question that who is on the hot seat of the Congress in the state by saying that time will tell who is on the hot seat.

The former CM said that the incumbent government failed to honour the mandate given to it by the people of the state. The upbeat Congress is saying that the government did not bother about the people of the state. So anger against the BJP is such that let there Narendra Modi come to the state or Amit Shah visit the state, people have made up their mind. Its written on the wall.

The Congress is now raking up issue of lawlessness in the state, rapes of minor girls, policemen being killed, sand mafia active in the state, illegal sand mining taking place because money is reaching up to higher level. The Congress wants an answer from the BJP chief that who is in the lead role in Rajasthan whether Vasundhara Raje or the party. There is no need to confuse on the issue of face of the party as the party seems to have conceded by projecting Modi.

The Congress appears to be so confident in the state as its leaders are saying that the party does not need any campaign. People must analyze pre-poll and post-poll speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they will be able to decide which way to go. The government does not have answer on Rafale deal as the government is benefiting industrialist. The state government has been misguiding the people in the name of resurgent Gujarat but people will now give them the befitting reply on the day of polling.

However, the BJP is planning to shift its campaign from Vasundhara to Modi and ticket will do the tricks in Rajasthan. This is what BJP leadership feels for the state where they feel their position is week.