Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Ms Supriya Shrinate as Spokesperson of All India Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/otp9RgEeyq — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 21, 2019

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.

She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.