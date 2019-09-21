  • search
Trending Election Commission
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.

    Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson
    Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

    Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.

    'Howdy Modi' Event: Date, Time, Schedule, Ticket and More

    She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue